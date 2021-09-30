Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Purchases 254 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XHE. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 22,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHE opened at $125.20 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52 week low of $95.04 and a 52 week high of $133.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.28 and its 200-day moving average is $124.64.

