Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,749 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,478 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,636,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,392,809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $146,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,822 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,267,000. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 228.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 668,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,259,000 after purchasing an additional 465,018 shares during the period.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

In related news, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,437,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harriet Edelman bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

BBBY opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.82. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.