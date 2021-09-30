Cambria Investment Management L.P. Makes New $204,000 Investment in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,244 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

CUBI stock opened at $43.07 on Thursday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average of $36.81.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $155.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

