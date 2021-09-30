7,559 Shares in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Acquired by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 17,693.8% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,799,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777,979 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,088,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,154 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 51.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,335,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,984,000 after acquiring an additional 790,313 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 354.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 586,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,570,000 after acquiring an additional 457,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $12,714,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REZI stock opened at $25.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.39. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 2.57.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.18%. Equities analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $62,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $201,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,406 shares of company stock valued at $538,878. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

REZI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Resideo Technologies from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

