Endava (NYSE:DAVA) PT Raised to $125.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.11.

Get Endava alerts:

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $134.37 on Wednesday. Endava has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $143.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.09, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $40.65. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Endava by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Endava by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Endava by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,327,000 after buying an additional 258,392 shares in the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.