Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 11th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Healthcare Trust of America has decreased its dividend by 21.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Healthcare Trust of America has a dividend payout ratio of 272.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Healthcare Trust of America to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.3%.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $30.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.67. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $31.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.84% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $49,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

