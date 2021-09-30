NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.18 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09. NovaGold Resources has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 85.40, a quick ratio of 85.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 25,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $203,471.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,498 shares in the company, valued at $514,968.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NovaGold Resources stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,152,769 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of NovaGold Resources worth $9,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.