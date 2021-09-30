Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 4,000 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EWBC shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $79.18 on Thursday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.67.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

