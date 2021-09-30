Albion Financial Group UT Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $257.78 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.92 and a fifty-two week high of $269.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $263.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.82.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

