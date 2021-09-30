PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 6.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 19.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of PPL by 0.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 109,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 1.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

PPL stock opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

