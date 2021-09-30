Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 113.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

NYSE MPC opened at $61.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.72. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

