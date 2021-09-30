Albion Financial Group UT Acquires Shares of 916 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

IWM opened at $220.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.73 and its 200 day moving average is $223.32. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.49 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

