Scotia Capital Inc. Has $6.44 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $96.10 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $63.22 and a 12-month high of $107.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.39. The stock has a market cap of $226.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5571 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 27.90%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

