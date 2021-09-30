SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 50.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 763,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,977,000 after purchasing an additional 255,714 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 28.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 528,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,242,000 after purchasing an additional 116,782 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter worth about $507,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 448,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,669,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 18.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 398,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 61,448 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDL stock opened at $33.28 on Thursday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $35.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.64.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

