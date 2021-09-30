Scotia Capital Inc. Has $7.09 Million Stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $7,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Elastic in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Elastic in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Elastic by 18.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.37.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $147.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.88. Elastic has a 52 week low of $97.48 and a 52 week high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. Elastic’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $926,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $82,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 569,628 shares of company stock valued at $93,972,004 in the last ninety days. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

