iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 12,646 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 258,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,672,000 after acquiring an additional 124,383 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKF opened at $64.63 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $124.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.41.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

