HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 8,400 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RL opened at $116.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.37. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $142.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.82) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

RL has been the subject of several research reports. OTR Global raised Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.71.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

