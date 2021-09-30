SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,962 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 7.2% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.9% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $2,302,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 698,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,918,000 after purchasing an additional 94,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.04.

NYSE:STZ opened at $211.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.10. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

