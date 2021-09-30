SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 108 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287,461 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 203.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,250,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,672 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,537,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,207 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19,666.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,699,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after buying an additional 1,691,320 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP opened at $152.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.08. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $105.95 and a 1 year high of $157.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

