SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 279 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,891,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,040,000 after purchasing an additional 78,748 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 60,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

AZN stock opened at $59.67 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $61.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 68.16%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

