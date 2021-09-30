SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 687 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 144.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 141.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period.

Shares of GSIE opened at $34.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.97. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $36.48.

