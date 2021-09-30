SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $50.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.60. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

