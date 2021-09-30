SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,606 Shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.64% of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 80,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter.

Get GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF alerts:

XOUT opened at $41.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.24. GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $43.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.