SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,051 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 16,890,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,792 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,501,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,417 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,001,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,809,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,770,000 after acquiring an additional 661,771 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $17.16 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.87.

