Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $1.54 Million in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQR. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Equity Residential by 62.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Equity Residential by 29.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 31.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.31.

EQR stock opened at $81.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $86.04.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

In related news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.