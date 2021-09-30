20,251 Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of State Street by 108.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $791,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $534,817,000 after purchasing an additional 159,847 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 33.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,418,000 after buying an additional 1,575,482 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 321.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,577,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,554,000 after buying an additional 2,728,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in State Street by 3.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,796,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $284,905,000 after buying an additional 105,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $86.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $94.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.31 and its 200 day moving average is $85.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

STT has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.92.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

