Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Position Lifted by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 632.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,951 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.12% of Loews worth $17,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Loews by 375.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $509,262.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $719,298.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,242.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,590 shares of company stock worth $1,259,765. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on L shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

L stock opened at $54.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

