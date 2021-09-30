Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys New Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $170.30 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $189.35. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.603 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.43.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.