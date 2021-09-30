Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 45 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,292 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Illumina were worth $8,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $923,443,000 after acquiring an additional 30,415 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,029 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $912,922,000 after purchasing an additional 48,751 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,023,891 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $484,515,000 after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Illumina by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,022,944 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $484,067,000 after purchasing an additional 32,705 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Illumina by 3.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,784 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,049,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.83.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $411.61 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.01 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total transaction of $257,421.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.41, for a total value of $145,923.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,790,622.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,081 shares of company stock worth $1,484,512. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

