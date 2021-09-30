Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $6.09 Million Stock Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 13.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 124,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,797 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $6,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,415,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,887,000 after buying an additional 1,193,086 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in PNM Resources by 167.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,366,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,044,000 after purchasing an additional 856,263 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in PNM Resources by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,501,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,656,000 after purchasing an additional 851,943 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 168.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 809,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,702,000 after buying an additional 508,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 110.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 747,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,445,000 after buying an additional 391,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

Shares of PNM opened at $49.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $50.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day moving average of $49.05.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $426.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.3275 dividend. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.46%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

