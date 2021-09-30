Keybank National Association OH Has $12.28 Million Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,520 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGLT. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 88,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after buying an additional 12,611 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $87.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.33 and a 200-day moving average of $87.12. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.32 and a 1 year high of $100.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.142 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

