Keybank National Association OH Raises Stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,122,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 122,374 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 3.09% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund worth $18,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 14.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 126.8% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 20.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

MUA opened at $15.28 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

