Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torray LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.7% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 273.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,781,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,894,000 after acquiring an additional 102,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 76,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after buying an additional 17,463 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $69.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $27.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is -404.49%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.19.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.