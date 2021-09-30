Keybank National Association OH Purchases 66,085 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,085 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 320.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 458.3% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.67 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.61.

