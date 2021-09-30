Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.08

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.08 and traded as low as $30.67. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 6,700 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $141.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.08.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 25.41%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 4,066.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Bankshares during the first quarter worth $99,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new position in Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth $217,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Union Bankshares by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:UNB)

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.

