WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $53.57

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $53.57 and traded as high as $53.71. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $53.43, with a volume of 182,536 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.36 and a 200-day moving average of $53.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth about $1,017,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 23,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 95,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 13,505 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

