Analysts Set Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target at $299.01

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $300.24.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $293.80 on Monday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The firm has a market cap of $88.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.19.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 18,512 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total value of $4,351,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.74, for a total transaction of $19,668,611.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 974,868 shares of company stock worth $284,598,459. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,861,000 after acquiring an additional 24,131,611 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in Snowflake by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,437 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Snowflake by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Snowflake by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,988,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

