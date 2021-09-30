Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,136.32

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,136.32 ($14.85) and traded as high as GBX 1,160 ($15.16). Pennon Group shares last traded at GBX 1,147 ($14.99), with a volume of 1,140,880 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PNN shares. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,072 ($14.01) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pennon Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pennon Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,254.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,136.37. The company has a quick ratio of 12.86, a current ratio of 14.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45.

In other Pennon Group news, insider Paul Boote sold 2,109 shares of Pennon Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,304 ($17.04), for a total transaction of £27,501.36 ($35,930.70).

About Pennon Group (LON:PNN)

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

