Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.63. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 8,916 shares changing hands.

FSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Greenridge Global cut Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $44.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $8.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 million. Equities research analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter worth $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter worth $50,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 46.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 19,028 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

