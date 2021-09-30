Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.63. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 8,916 shares changing hands.
FSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Greenridge Global cut Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $44.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.32.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter worth $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter worth $50,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 46.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 19,028 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.
Flexible Solutions International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)
Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.
