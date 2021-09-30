WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $49.57

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.57 and traded as low as $47.70. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $47.70, with a volume of 43,095 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.56.

Get WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOL. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 14.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 4.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after acquiring an additional 20,489 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the second quarter valued at $334,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 40.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 161.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.