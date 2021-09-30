Brokerages Set Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) PT at €67.08

Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €68.38 ($80.45).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on 1COV shares. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Covestro in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday.

1COV opened at €59.16 ($69.60) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €55.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.97. Covestro has a 1-year low of €39.50 ($46.47) and a 1-year high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

