Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives $75.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ED. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 81.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 43.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 23.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 143.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED opened at $73.45 on Monday. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.11 and its 200-day moving average is $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

