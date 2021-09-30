Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $138.09

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €138.09 ($162.46) and traded as high as €151.10 ($177.76). Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at €147.88 ($173.98), with a volume of 683,952 shares traded.

SU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €144.83 ($170.39).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

