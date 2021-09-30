UBS Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a GBX 187 Price Target

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 187 ($2.44) price objective from investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.55% from the stock’s previous close.
VOD has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 151 ($1.97) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vodafone Group from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 172.92 ($2.26).
Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 114.34 ($1.49) on Thursday. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100.54 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 118.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 126.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 381.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
