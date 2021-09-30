UBS Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a GBX 187 Price Target

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 187 ($2.44) price objective from investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.55% from the stock’s previous close.

VOD has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 151 ($1.97) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vodafone Group from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 172.92 ($2.26).

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 114.34 ($1.49) on Thursday. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100.54 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 118.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 126.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 381.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Dame Clara Furse purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £87,000 ($113,666.06).

Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

