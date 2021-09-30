HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $434,000 Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,193 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 66.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 79.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth about $53,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,829,875. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software stock opened at $495.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.69, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.29 and a 52-week high of $515.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $464.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.13.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.06.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

