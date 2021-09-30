HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 131 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,454,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TM stock opened at $185.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.09. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.28 and a fifty-two week high of $187.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.68. The company has a market capitalization of $259.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.19. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

