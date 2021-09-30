Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU stock opened at $61.03 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.09 and a 1 year high of $65.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.91.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.