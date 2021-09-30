HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,235 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 24.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $992,285,000 after buying an additional 505,137 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $127,559,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 268.1% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 407,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,544,000 after acquiring an additional 296,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $546.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $149.36 billion, a PE ratio of 73.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $549.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.42. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $312.05 and a twelve month high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $299,895.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,347 shares of company stock valued at $33,277,145. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.55.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

