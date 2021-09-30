Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,546,281 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 264,964 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $543,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,116,000 after purchasing an additional 22,497 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,691,000 after acquiring an additional 104,629 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.25.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $353.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.59 and a fifty-two week high of $391.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.