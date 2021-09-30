JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,239,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 712,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.63% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $492,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $25,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,980 shares of company stock worth $698,831 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $61.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.